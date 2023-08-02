Oliver Stone praises ‘Oppenheimer’ and calls Christopher Nolan’s film a “classic”









JFK director Oliver Stone has shared his opinion on Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, Oppenheimer, calling it a new “classic”.

Since its release on July 21st, coinciding with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which resulted in the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, critics have praised Nolan’s historical biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb.

Stone is one of many filmmakers to highly commend the movie, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts. He even revealed he previously had plans to make his own movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer, yet couldn’t get it quite right.

He wrote: “I sat through 3 hours of Oppenheimer, gripped by Chris Nolan’s narrative. His screenplay is layered and fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn’t find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it.”

Stone added: “His direction is mind-boggling and eye-popping as he takes reams of incident and cycles it into an exciting torrent of action inside all the talk. Each actor is a surprise to me, especially Cillian Murphy, whose exaggerated eyes here feel normal playing a genius like Oppenheimer.”

He continued: “Oppenheimer is a classic, which I never believed could be made in this climate. Bravo.”

Oppenheimer has been hugely successful thus far, having grossed over $400million at the box office worldwide. The movie stars Murphy as the titular character alongside a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

See more Saturday, I sat through 3 hours of #Oppenheimer, gripped by Chris Nolan’s narrative. His screenplay is layered & fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn’t find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it. pic.twitter.com/4WSljbYxPb — Oliver Stone (@TheOliverStone) August 1, 2023