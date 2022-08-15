Oliver Sim and Jamie xx star in new 'Hideous' trailer









The trailer for a brand new horror short film named Hideous has been released by MUBI, starring The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx.

Helmed by the director of Knife+Heart and Islands, Yann Gonzalez, the new film is a three-part musical about a young boy living with HIV. Infused with avant-garde elements, in the short, we see Oliver Sim play the main guest of a talk show in a scene that quickly descends into a horror nightmare, featuring blood, guts and plenty of call-backs to some of the greatest horror movies of all time.

The new short film will feature songs from the album Hideous Bastard, the upcoming debut solo album from Oliver Sim, with tracks such as ‘Hideous’, ‘Fruit’, ‘GMT’ and ‘Romance With A Memory’ all making an appearance. As well as Sim and Jamie xx, the new project will also star the likes of the drag queen Bimini, Fehinti Balogun, César Vicente and Kate Moran.

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, was described by the New York Times as “a pastiche of early silent film, 1960s British television, 1970s glam rock and 1980s gay pornography”.

Speaking to the publication, Sim recalled the enjoyment of working on the film project, joking: “I got to kill Jamie xx, which is something I’ve always wanted to do”. As a long-time lover of horror, the musician visited one of the production locations for John Carpenter’s Halloween and recreated several of the positions seen in the film, performed by both the villain Michael Myers and the final girl Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new short film, which will be available exclusively on MUBI from September 8th, below.