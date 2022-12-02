The xx’s Oliver Sim shares mashup cover of ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ by The Verve









Oliver Sim and Romy of The xx have shared a cover of The Verve’s 1997 classic ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ remixed with segments of ‘Strong, Romy’s recent Freg Again…collaboration.

The inventive new cut was recorded as part of BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds broadcast at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios. Featuring Sim’s “queer choir”, MUNA’s Katie Gavin, Låpsley, Marika Hackman and Casey MQ, the new offering is a swirl of electronics and lush voices.

Speaking during the broadcast, Sim explained: “My initial idea was ‘I’m going to cover one of my favourite artists in the world, my number one diva, which is Romy and her new song ‘Strong’’. And then I gave it a go, and I just couldn’t, it was so hard! I’ve realised that me and Romy have a home within The xx where we often sing in unison, but when we step out of that, when Romy really stretches her voice she goes one way, when I really stretch my voice I go the other way.”

Sim continued: “I was driving round in my car, trying, trying, and I was listening to the radio and The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ came on and I ended up singing over it, singing over those incredible strings,” he continues. “What came of it ended up being a hybrid of Romy’s song with Fred again.. ‘Strong’ and The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ being backed up by my fantastic queer choir.”

You can listen to the cover, which starts at around 1 hour and 29 minutes, by following this link to BBC Sounds. The Future Sounds broadcast also saw Sim share the Soulwax remix of his solo track ‘Sensitive Child’, plucked from his debut album, Hideous Bastard.

Elsewhere, The xx recently confirmed a tenth-anniversary special reissue of their second album Coexist, which will feature live versions of tracks such as ‘Angels’, ‘Reunion & Sunset’ and ‘Chained’.