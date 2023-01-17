Octavia Spencer: transforming from intern to movie star









American actor Octavia Spencer, adored by the public and the recipient of several prestigious accolades, is arguably best known for her roles in Ma, Hidden Figures, and The Help, the actor’s breakthrough role. For her performance as Mini, a maid in 1960s America, Spencer earned critical acclaim, going on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Spencer began her career 15 years before her breakthrough and award-winning role in 2011. After The Help’s release, the star told W: “My very first role for television or film was in a movie called A Time to Kill by Joel Schumacher”. This 1996 film follows a man who murders his daughter’s abusers, resulting in a prison sentence. Desperate, he calls for his attorney friend to accompany him to court. A Time to Kill offers a star-studded cast of brilliant talent, including Samuel L. Jackson in the leading role and Matthew McConaughey as the lawyer. Sandra Bullock, Kevin Spacey, Donald, and Kiefer Sutherland appear in Schumacher’s drama, adapted from John Grisham’s 1989 novel of the same name.

A Time to Kill was released to overall positive reviews and found massive success at the box office, racking up $152million from its original $40million budget, all thanks to brilliant direction and magnificent performances. Spencer enjoys a brief appearance in the film as Bullock’s nurse, the role that brought her into the industry she would dominate with award wins. “It was funny; I’ve always worked behind the scenes as an actor,” Spencer added. “I worked behind the scenes and casting, and all of the directors that we worked with what would always ask me to audition for something because I was so animated.”

The actor was hesitant to follow through with this recommendation to appear in front of the camera finally, as she “never really wanted to because (she) I wasn’t trained”. Previously, Spencer interned on the set of Whoopi Goldberg’s The Long Walk Home, and she moved to Los Angeles in 1997 on the advice of her friend Tate Taylor, who would later direct The Help, bringing Spencer to stardom. Spencer eventually agreed and approached Schumacher on the matter, asking for a specific role in the movie. “Joel Schumacher, by chance, was the first director who never asked me to audition,” she added. “So, of course, I had to ask him, ‘I want it to be a woman who started the riot'”. The Batman Forever director had another image in mind for Spencer: “He said, ‘your face is too sweet; we have to have you audition for the nurse'”.

From this, Spencer made her onscreen debut alongside Bullock and Jackson, going on to become a treasured and outspoken star in her own right. During a 2014 interview with The Independent, Spencer shared her outlook on the transition: “Let me tell you, my career went from zero to 900. It’s hard keeping up with that pace, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything else in the world.”

The actor reflects on this introduction with gratitude to the director: “And he basically paved my road in Hollywood. I played a nurse so many times. Thank You, Joel.” Schumacher also directed The Lost Boys and St Elmo’s Fire, both signature features of 1980s American cinema.

Watch Spencer discuss the director helping her transition into acting below.