‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ originally planned to be film trilogy









Love it or hate it, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has come to an end on Disney+, with the six-episode mini-series causing quite the storm over its relatively short time in the limelight.

Whilst it had appeared that all conversation on the series had slowed down, a recent interview between writer Stuart Beattie and The Direct has pointed out that the series was initially intended to be a movie trilogy instead of a Disney+ show.

Writing the screenplay strictly to be a movie, Beattie reveals, “I wrote the film that they based the show on. So, yeah. I spent like a year, year-and-a-half working on it. And then, when the decision was made not to make any more spin-off films after Solo came out, I left the project and went on to other things”. After this point, the script was picked up and extended from two hours to six.

Fascinatingly, Beattie further explained that when he pitched his film, he presented three separate stories, “Because there’s three different evolutions that the character has to make in order to go from Obi-Wan to Ben’”.

The first of Beattie’s proposed trilogy would’ve focused on Obi-Wan in hiding, protecting a young Luke Skywalker, whilst the rest of the trilogy would focus on different areas. Clarifying this, he adds, “The second [movie] was thinking about where Kenobi ends up. And one of the most powerful and probably the most powerful moment in all of Obi-Wan’s story is that moment where he sacrifices himself in A New Hope”.

This plan was ultimately scrapped after the release of Solo derailed the Star Wars franchise with its poor critical and audience reviews.