Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs discusses potential band knighthoods









Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has shared his opinion on whether he and his former bandmates would accept potential knighthoods from the British royal family.

“Probably got a good ring to it, but no, I wouldn’t take it,” Arthurs told BBC Radio X host Toby Tarrant. “Not that I’m anti-royal or anti-this, no, I just wouldn’t do it. Doesn’t even sound right, does it?”

“I wouldn’t have it and I don’t think Liam [Gallagher] would have it,” Arthurs continued. “Bet Noel would, wouldn’t he? He’d have to be with the sirs.”

“Absolutely not Liam wouldn’t take it, no,” Arthurs concluded, although he did admit that placing a “Sir” in front of the former singer’s name did have a nice ring. “Sir Liam Gallagher. It sounds good though, doesn’t it? It sounds good but he wouldn’t have it.”

Arthurs also shared his thoughts on ‘Live Forever’ topping the annual Best of British list released by the BBC every Easter Bank Holiday over his own ‘Bonhead’s Bank Holiday’.

“I still stand by my thoughts on that,” Arthurs claimed. “It’s a fix, right? I want steward’s enquiry. There must be a sort of version of VAR in radio. It got me, because I love listening to the [Best of British] Top 100 and it got me how many Oasis songs are in it. I genuinely love it. And it was getting to the Top 10 and I thought, ‘You know what? The winner’s gonna be ‘Bonehead’s Bank Holiday’. It really is!’”

See more Sir Bonehead does have a slight ring to it, doesn’t it?😂@boneheadspage took over Radio X this morning with @tobytarrant for a two hour #BONEHEADSBANKHOLIDAY special🏖️ you can catch up or listen again now on @globalplayer 🙏 https://t.co/HB66H06SMW pic.twitter.com/4mzvjH5nY6 — Radio X (@RadioX) May 8, 2023