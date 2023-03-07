‘Acquiesce’: The Oasis classic written on a broken down train









Oasis is a rare band with B-sides that are often just as interesting as their A-sides. The Gallagher brothers were at the height of their fame just as the tail of the music industry still valuing physical singles, and Noel Gallagher was on such a role in the mid-1990s that even the band’s throwaway material would eventually become central to their legacy.

The Masterplan, the collection of B-sides and outtakes that didn’t make it onto their first three albums, remains a cornerstone of the Oasis discography. Along with Definitely Maybe and What’s the Story (Morning Glory), The Masterplan ranks among the most satisfying Oasis albums. It’s complete with classic songs like ‘Talk Tonight’ and a live version of The Beatles’ song ‘I Am the Walrus’, which would eventually become the final song played by the Gallagher brothers.

While talking to The Sun in 2006, Gallagher shed some light on another classic track from the compilation album, ‘Acquiesce’. “It was written going to a studio in Wales to record ‘Some Might Say’,” Gallagher acknowledged. “The train broke down, and I was stuck for four hours, and I wrote that song. Someone had said ‘Acquiesce’ on the phone, and I’d written it down. Liam still doesn’t know what it means.”

Recorded in the same sessions that produced ‘Some Might Say’, it was decided that ‘Acquiesce’ would be the B-side. This came at the expense of Creation Records owner Alan McGee, who insisted that the song was good enough for a single release of its own. The song quickly became a favourite, and fans began to theorise that the song was about the Gallagher brothers’ often turbulent relationship.

“People have the misconception that the song is about me and Liam, which annoys me as the lyrics in the second verse are, ‘To sing my soul to sleep, And take me back to bed’,” Gallagher explained. “It’s absolutely not about me and Our Kid, and we’ve never shared a bed – and if I was looking for someone to take me to bed, it wouldn’t be Liam!”

With shared lead vocals and the same rock and roll edge that made Morning Glory work, ‘Acquiesce’ has recently found its way into Liam Gallagher’s live sets. Noel has appeared to move on from the track, and without any real sign of an Oasis reunion, it appears as though ‘Acquiesce’ might truly be a relic of the past.

Check out ‘Asquiesce’ down below.