Oasis announce remastered version of ‘The Masterplan’ for 25th anniversary









The Oasis B-sides compilation album, The Masterplan, has been remastered for a reissue, which will be released in new formats to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Released on November 3rd, the new formats of The Masterplan include CD, cream cassette, and limited-edition double vinyl in heavyweight silver, green and black marble and black. The new reissues also feature remastered audio taken from the Chasing The Sun reissues, which are available for the first time as one collection.

The Masterplan is a collection of B-sides from the singles of the Manchester band’s first three albums, Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Be Here Now. Despite not being an official studio album, many of the tracks on the record are revered as some of their best work.

‌The album includes cuts like ‘Acquiesce’, which first arrived on the ‘Some Might Say’ CD single, ‘Half The World Away’, the B-side to ‘Whatever’, which is also The Royle Family theme tune, and the titular ‘The Masterplan’, which backed the hit ‘Wonderwall’. Other songs include ‘Talk Tonight’, ‘Stay Young’ and ‘Fade Away’.

‌When The Masterplan was first released in November 1998, it charted at number two on the UK’s Official Album Chart, selling nearly 122,000 copies in its first week. It has since been certified triple platinum and sold over three million copies worldwide.

Check out the tracklist for the reissue of The Masterplan below.

The Masterplan reissue tracklist:

‘Acquiesce’ (Remastered) ‘Underneath The Sky’ (Remastered) ‘Talk Tonight’ (Remastered) ‘Going Nowhere’ (Remastered) ‘Fade Away’ (Remastered) ‘The Swamp Song’ (Remastered) ‘I Am The Walrus – Live Glasgow Cathouse June ’94’ (Remastered) ‘Listen Up’ (Remastered) ‘Rockin’ Chair’ (Remastered) ‘Half The World Away’ (Remastered) ‘(It’s Good) To Be Free’ (Remastered) ‘Stay Young’ (Remastered) ‘Headshrinker’ (Remastered) ‘The Masterplan’ (Remastered)