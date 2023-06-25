Glastonbury 2023: Watch Nova Twins play ‘Choose Your Fighter’









To close out their set at Glastonbury Festival 2023, Nova Twins tore through their 2022 single, ‘Choose Your Fighter’.

The London duo performed on the Other Stage between 13:45 and 14:30. Playing a host of recent singles and earlier ones, they then closed out a thrilling set with ‘Choose Your Fighter’. At one point during the song, the pair – Amy Love and Georgia South – went down the ramps to the barriers between the stage and the crowd, prompting a blistering finale.

Received to thunderous applause, their take on rap-rock saw the band influence a mosh pit being opened up during the set, which became its largest during ‘Choose Your Fighter’.

In other Nova Twins news, headliner Elton John recently named the pair as one of his four new acts to watch out for during this year’s festival. While discussing their work on BBC Radio 1, the ‘Tiny Dancer’ musician said: “These girls rock my world. I’ve had them on the show, I’ve played their music’ till you know… It’s so wonderful what they’re doing, and there are so many girls out there rocking it”.

He continued: “I mean, you’ve got The Linda Lindas, and you’ve got Wet Leg, and you’ve got the Nova Twins, who are just unbelievable. I’m so looking forward to seeing them live, because you can feel what it will be. They are just, for me, phenomenal.”

“Nova Twins, I love you to death, and they’re going to storm Glastonbury; they certainly are. I mean, if it’s a sunny day, and they come on stage, they could steal the whole thing,” Elton John concluded.

Watch Nova Twins perform ‘Choose Your Fighter’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.