Revisiting the notorious Sex Pistols show in San Antonio









Sex Pistols were no strangers to hostility. In fact, it was something that the band did better than anyone else, with belligerence the key to their operation. Whether it be the aggressive spirit of their break-out single ‘Anarchy in the U.K.’ or the follow-up, the anti-monarchist anthem, ‘God Save the Queen’, the band were the tip of the spear of the first wave of British punk. To put it simply: they were not afraid to take on anything or anyone.

Given that the world of the Sex Pistols was black and white, there was no surprise that their unrelenting and unmalleable stance provoked a fair share of hatred. This is ironic, given that this method was crucial to their success, reflected in the polarised response to their appearance on Today with Bill Grundy in 1976.

As the talk show interview demonstrated, the band followed up their constant talking with action and remained true to their ideals. This penchant for pushing the limits even culminated in a performance inside a high-security prison and hiring a notorious criminal to sing on one of their tracks.

However, it wasn’t all hijinx, and the jeopardy that the Sex Pistols championed would often find itself at their shows. This came to a head during the brief US tour in 1978 that effectively signalled their end. One night, they performed at Randy’s Rodeo in San Antonio, a former bowling alley that had been converted into a cowboy bar.

Interestingly, the band’s manager, Malcolm McLaren, would later admit that the tour, which mainly consisted of dates in the deep south, was purposely booked at redneck bars to provoke hostile situations. Adding an extra challenge to the situation, bass player Sid Vicious was starting his downward spiral into oblivion and was deeply affected by the throes of heroin addiction.

The crowd was composed of cowboys and fans of the band, some of whom had made the journey from Austin. The attendees were united in the hope of seeing the rumours of Sex Pistols come to life, from the vomiting to onstage sex. An incredibly rowdy show ensued, with the crowd constantly throwing missiles at the quartet in the form of bottles, cans, cups, hot dogs and popcorn. At one point, frontman Johnny Rotten was covered in whipped cream.

For most in attendance, Rotten, Vicious and the lads delivered on their reputation. The frontman sported a gay cowboy T-shirt by the artist Tom of Finland in the hope of baiting the audience, as well as blowing snot rockets onto those in the front. Elsewhere, Vicious had ‘GIMMIE A FIX’ written on his chest whilst also labelling the crowd “a bunch of faggots”. He later bludgeoned an audience member across the head with his bass, in an uncomfortable sign of the darkness to come from him.

In the 1980 documentary D.O.A.: A Rite of Passage, footage of the band playing ‘New York’ at Randy’s displays the first part of their set unfolding. In the end, the man Vicious had hit complained about what had happened and openly admitted to coming to the show to spread dissent.

