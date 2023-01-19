How nostalgia caused John Lennon to write a song for Ringo Starr









In late December 1970, the British public was shown the classic film by The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, for the first time on television. The legendary band had only officially broken up nine months prior, and the lingering effects of their split could still be felt across popular culture in the UK. One of the interested viewers on the night of the premiere was none other than John Lennon himself.

Lennon had privately left The Beatles after completing their album Abbey Road back in 1969. But Lennon still felt bitter about Paul McCartney’s official statement that was printed as a promotional piece to go along with his solo debut McCartney that claimed he had no intention of playing with his bandmates again. It didn’t help that McCartney had filed a suit with the British High Court to disband the group officially.

At the same time, Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, had gone through intense primal therapy with psychologist Arthur Janov. With frequent visits to his past, Lennon likely saw the viewing of A Hard Day’s Night in the same vein, although he had ceased his therapy sessions with Janov by that time.

To take a sarcastic swipe at his past self, Lennon began to write ‘I’m the Greatest’. After borrowing the title from boxer Muhammad Ali, Lennon crafted the song as a comedic visit to his past, as opposed to the dark ruminations he uncovered in his therapy and subsequently let loose on the album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. ‘I’m the Greatest’ had humour and knowing allusions built into its DNA, but Lennon had some trepidation about singing the song himself.

After shelving the track for a number of years, Lennon was approached by Ringo Starr, who was recording his 1973 album Ringo. Starr asked if Lennon could write him a song, and Lennon decided to dust off ‘I’m the Greatest’ for Starr to take ownership of. The hesitation that Lennon felt about himself singing the song was naturally gone when the affable Starr took the lead vocal.

“I’m the Greatest”? It’s the Muhammad Ali line,” Lennon told David Sheff in 1980. “I couldn’t sing it, but it was perfect for Ringo. He could say, ‘I’m the greatest,’ and people wouldn’t get upset. Whereas if I said, ‘I’m the greatest,’ they’d all take it so seriously.”

Starr agreed that he was more appropriate to take the lead, calling the song “very tongue in cheek. Only he could have written it and only I could have sung it.” ‘I’m the Greatest’ wound up being the leadoff track to Ringo and even featured George Harrison on guitar, bringing the song’s Beatles connections full circle.

Check out ‘I’m the Greatest’ down below.