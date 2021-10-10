Norm Macdonald once accidentally ordered the porn parody of 'Pulp Fiction'









Comedic genius Norm Macdonald recently passed away after a prolonged battle with leukaemia, sending most of his fans around the world into a state of mourning. Known for his characteristically meandering sense of humour, Macdonald had become a significant figure in the contemporary landscape of comedy as well as an important contributor to the evolution of American comedy.

In a 2018 interview, Macdonald insisted: “For stand-up, a lot of it is bragging. It used to drive me crazy when I knew that a stand-up’s agenda was about showing how smart they were. The last character you want to be is a guy who’s smarter than the audience. But there’s some hole inside that these stand-ups have to fill. It has nothing to do with making people laugh.”

He also explained why comedy is so important for general discourse, claiming that it establishes alternative dialectics, adding: “I wouldn’t pretend to ever know the truth. But comedy in its highest form always reveals something. Maybe you could call that a truth. But what I don’t like is the idea that suffering, or pain, or being a victim — you could say that leads to art, and maybe it does, but it’s not art in itself.”

Macdonald had been an ardent admirer of American auteur Quentin Tarantino. In fact, Macdonald was such a huge fan that he nailed multiple impressions of the Reservoir Dogs director even though he wasn’t much of an impressionist. However, Macdonald’s reverence for Tarantino did not just extend to the unforgettable cinematic masterpieces he had created over the course of his career.

The comedian was so enamoured by Tarantino’s mastery that he went beyond the director’s filmography to check out other visual projects that were influenced by Tarantino’s work. While there are many that fall under the category, Macdonald expressed special admiration for one particular film that borrowed liberally from the constructs of Tarantino’s 1994 magnum opus Pulp Fiction.

On the air with Conan during a 1995 interview, Macdonald said: “Quentin Tarantino is like so cool… He’s a great writer too and Pulp Fiction was like my favourite movie. It was on pay-per-view so the other night, I ordered it and I got the wrong. It was the porno one – Pump Friction… It was alright.” He even clarified: “They’re different movies.”

Stepping into the critic’s shoes for a moment, Macdonald launched into a deep comparative analysis while explaining the differing sensibilities of the two projects: “Pulp Fiction is kind of a gritty urban with strong characters interacting and Pump Friction is more, you know, graphic sex… It’s like apples and oranges. They’re both good. I called the cable company an hour later.”

