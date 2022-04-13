Noel Fielding reveals new comedy series about outlaw 'Dick Turpin'









Noel Fielding, the comedian who built his name on shows such as The Mighty Boosh and later the Great British Bakeoff, has announced to his eagerly awaiting fans a brand new show coming soon starring himself and, so far, an unannounced cast.

The Apple TV comedy adventure is set in the 18th century, following infamous highway robber Dick Turpin as he “rides the highs and lows of celebrity – and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief-Taker General.” While the yet-to-be-released comedy series is steeped in mystery, a brief description of what’s to come has been released to fans. It reads: “Dick is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair.”

So far, only vague teasers have been released, but one thing we do know is that director Ben Palmer is set to lead the way in this historical comedy, meaning this show could land on the list of iconic comedy projects he has helped produce, including The Inbetweeners Movie and Man Up. Not only this, but Stuart Lane and Ian Jarvis have written the much-anticipated series, meaning spectators may see glimpses of The Job Lot or Landline in what will be a new concept for the celebrated writers.

The show comes after the release of The Witch Finder, an equally historical comedy set in 1645, starring Daisy May Cooper. This means 2022 could be the year history comes back to life in the form of humour, and fans don’t seem to be complaining. This new concept of historical sitcoms, as this appears to be, seems to be a new idea in the comedy world, with predecessors only seeming to be Blackadder, which became the icon it is under the wing of legendary comedian and writer Rowan Atkinson.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.