Noel Clarke will not face investigation over alleged crimes









The Kidulthood and Bulletproof actor Noel Clarke will not face a criminal investigation for allegations of sexual abuse after the actor denied any involvement.

Such allegations were published in The Guardian back in April of last year, with the report outlining the statements of 20 women who were each accusing the star of a variety of sexual crimes. After looking into the case, Scotland Yard has now said that there is not enough evidence to launch a full investigation into Clarke and the many allegations centered around him.

“On Wednesday, April 21st, 2021, police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time,” a statement from The Metropolitan Police reads.

Continuing, the statement adds, “Following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation. We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report”.

Suspended by BAFTA in April 2021, Clarke faced considerable criticism, to which he responded in a statement in The Guardian. “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me,” Noel Clarke stated, further clarifying, “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations”.

Clarke faced repercussions for his alleged actions in early 2021 when ITV pulled the finale of his TV series Viewpoint and Sky dropped production on any future series of his show Bulletproof.

