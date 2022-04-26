Noah Weiland discusses issues with drugs and comparisons with his father









Noah Weiland has spoken at length about his issues with drugs, and the media’s decision to liken him to his father. “People want to see me be a statistic so bad, I feel like,” Weiland told iHeartRadio. “There were so many posts when the band ended and all the comments were, ‘’Oh, just like his dad, just like his dad.’”

Weiland was part of a band that was comprised of rock and roll sons. Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Slash’s son London Hudson and Metallica’s son Tye were also part of the band. Noah was fired from the band, as his former bandmates cited his “dark path of drug use”, which made it difficult for them to communicate with him in a creative fashion. The band has since broken up.

Noah Weiland has stated that people expect him to end up like his father, Scott, who died from an accidental overdose of cocaine, alcohol and methylenedioxyamphetamine in 2015. Scott Weiland was the singer for Stone Temple Pilots and worked with Velvet Revolver on their first two albums.

Noah does not want to end up like his father, stating that he attends regular sessions in an effort to quash any demons he may hold. “It’s a little drive that makes me want to do better,” Noah claims, “And say even if you’re born into a family with addiction you don’t have to fall to the statistics.”

In 2020, he discussed why he chose to perform on drums and percussion, as opposed to the guitar as his father did and explained what it was like to have his voice compared to his parent’s. He explained that he couldn’t compare to Scott Weiland as a guitarist, so drumming provided him with an outlet he could express himself. He noted that audiences heard his father when he sang, but felt it was a small part of what he did.

Noah Weiland isn’t the first rock son who has had to fend off questions about his parent: Sean Ono Lennon has interrupted interviews when he’s found the questions too personal, considering the fact that he lost John Lennon as a child. Zak Starkey, Nicholas Collins and Jason Bonham are also children of famous rock stars.