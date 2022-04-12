‘No Country For Old Men’ actor Kathy Lamkin dies at 74









Actor Kathy Lamkin, who starred as the comically strong-willed Desert Aire motel manager who stood up to the devil himself in No Country for Old Men, has passed away at the age of 74.

News of Lamkin’s death was confirmed to Deadline by her family in a statement that said she died after a short illness and “will be missed by her family and friends”.

The message continued that much like her time on screen, she “left an impact on all that she encountered during her life on this Earth.”

Known for her brilliant scene-stealing roles, the SAG Award winner starred in a total of 46 films between 1990 and 2014 including one of her stand-out performances as The Tea Lady in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise reboot.

Her brilliant way of both upholding and subverting tension made her a great addition to many movies as she somehow meddled dark and dry comedy with thrilling and terrifying tension. This led her to star in other blockbuster roles such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Heartbreak Kid.

According to Deadline, “She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen L. Lamkin; her daughter Kati; her son Greg and his wife Jamie; and grandchildren Benjamin and Morgan.” No formal cause of death was officially announced.

You can donate to The Actors Fund by clicking here.

