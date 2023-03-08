Nita Strauss returning to Alice Cooper touring band









Guitarist Nita Strauss will return to the live setting with Alice Cooper and his band. Notably, the 36-year-old was part of the touring group, including Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henricksen, Chuck Garric and Glen Sobel, between 2014 and 2022. However, she left to work with Demi Lovato and her touring band.

Now, Alice and Nita will work together again on the ‘Poison’ musician’s ‘Too Close for Comfort’ tour of North America, which commences on April 28th. The band will also link up with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe for a handful of dates on their joint ‘Freaks on Parade’ run.

Cooper explained Strauss’ return: “She’s Back! Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.”

Nita added: “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honour to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be re-joining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”

Elsewhere, Alice Cooper’s supergroup, the Hollywood Vampires, are set to tour the UK and Europe in the summer. Also featuring actor Johnny Depp and Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry, the band was forced to cancel the original dates in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Of these upcoming dates, Alice said: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid.”

“Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023.”

He concluded: “I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.”