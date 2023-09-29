Nirvana release two previously unheard live tracks









Nirvana have released the previously unheard live versions of In Utero tracks ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and ‘Scentless Apprentice’.

‘Pennyroyal Tea’ was recorded in Los Angeles in 1993, meanwhile, ‘Scentless Apprentice’ is taken from a 1994 concert in Seattle. Both of these full shows have been reconstructed from the stereo soundboard tapes Jack Endino for a new box set edition of In Utero to celebrate its 30th anniversary. It’s set for release on October 27th.

In total, the 30th-anniversary release will feature 72 tracks, 53 of which have never previously seen the light of day. Most of those unreleased tracks are either studio outtakes or live concert audio from the performances in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Additionally, the reissue box set features Bob Weston’s remastered version of the original album, plus five bonus tracks and B-sides. It will be available digitally as well as an eight-LP box set, a five-CD box set, an LP and 10-inch edition, and a two-CD edition.

The eight-LP box set includes an Angel-on-acrylic panel, 48-page book with unreleased photos, new 20-page fanzine, LA gig poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop, two ticket stubs, replicas of the promo Angel mobile, three gig flyers, all-access tour laminate and four backstage passes.

In a five-star classic review of In Utero, Far Out wrote: “For all of the psychological terror that colours In Utero, the game-changing formula of Nirvana is still very much present. It serves to offset the spectre of emotional turmoil. The quiet-loud-quiet dynamics, Cobain’s proclivity for pop-oriented melodies and earworms are all flawless, augmented by the noisy production of Steve Albini.”

Listen to the newly released live versions of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and ‘Scentless Apprentice’ below.