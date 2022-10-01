The band Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain called "the greatest"









Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain brought the sound of grunge music from the underground to the forefront of rock music on a global scale in the early 1990s. When listening to Nirvana’s impressive catalogue of three progressive studio albums, some of Cobain’s biggest influences are immediately apparent.

Nirvana’s music was often compared to the 1970s electric work of Neil Young, who’s widely credited as the ‘Godfather of Grunge‘. The overdriven guitar style pioneered by Young can be heard throughout much of Cobain’s material, but while Nirvana’s music was highly progressive, it took a few distinctive cues from the latter stepping stones of the punk and post-punk waves.

Most recognisably, Nirvana were disciples of the 1980s post-punk and noise rock craze and cited Pixies, Sonic Youth and The Vaselines as pivotal influences. Referring to their 1991 album Nevermind and its lead single, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic agreed: “This really sounds like the Pixies. People are really going to nail us for this.” In their assessment, they weren’t far wrong; anyone could draw these striking similarities, but they managed to pull it off without galvanising too many fans or critics.

Another pivotal influence on Nirvana’s sound was R.E.M., a band that Cobain fell in love with over the 1980s. While R.E.M.’s music isn’t intrinsically linked with the grunge sound, Cobain’s vocals often showed the late frontman channelling his inner Michael Stipe.

In 1992, R.E.M. released their seminal masterpiece, Automatic for the People, which brought poignant classics like ‘Man on the Moon’, ‘Everybody Hurts’ and ‘Nightswimming’. In a 1994 interview with Rolling Stone, Cobain showed huge appreciation for the album. “If I could write just a couple of songs as good as what they’ve written,” the Nirvana leader said. “I don’t know how that band does what they do. God, they’re the greatest.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Nirvana frontman drew comparisons between his 1998 Bleach classic ‘About a Girl’ and the sound of R.E.M., explaining that Stipe’s vocals had inspired the track.

“I was heavily into pop, I really liked R.E.M., and I was into all kinds of old ’60s stuff,” Cobain added. “But there was a lot of pressure within that social scene, the underground-like the kind of thing you get in high school. And to put a jangly R.E.M. type of pop song on a grunge record, in that scene, was risky.”

Listen to Nirvana’s R.E.M.-inspired ‘About a Girl’ below.