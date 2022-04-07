Nine Inch Nails to replace Foo Fighters at Boston Calling 2022









It has been confirmed that Nine Inch Nails will replace Foo Fighters as the Friday headliner at Boston Calling Festival next month. Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters pulled their upcoming tour dates, meaning that they will no longer appear in Boston on May 27th.

Nine Inch Nails will take Foo Fighters’ place, closing the opening night of Boston Calling on Friday. Trent Reznor and company will share the stage with co-headliners The Strokes and Metallica, as well as HAIM, Run The Jewels, Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Cheap Trick and Glass Animals.

Boston Calling will run between Friday, May 27th and Sunday the 29th. This year, it’s being held at the Harvard Athletic Complex. You’ll be pleased to hear that tickets are still available.

Back in August 2021, Nine Inch Nails were also forced to cancel all of their upcoming tour dates due to concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19. “With each passing day, it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet,” the industrial outfit wrote in a statement. “We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Now, Nine Inch Nails are back on course. Their forthcoming outing marks the group’s first extended tour in four years. You can check out the full schedule below and buy your tickets here.

Nine Inch Nails 2022 US Tour Dates:

04/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater

05/27 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling

09/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

09/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *