Nine Inch Nails perform two David Bowie covers on the first night of 2022 tour









Nine Inch Nails have kicked off their 2022 US tour in style, performing two songs by the late great David Bowie during their concert at Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 28th.

It’s no wonder Trent Reznor and Co. wanted to open their tour with a bang: the performance marked the first time Nine Inch Nails have taken to the stage since 2018.

The concert saw the duo split their set into two halves, the first comprising some of their best-known tracks and the second featuring a selection of live rarities. After performing the likes of ‘Closer’, ‘Every Day Is Exactly the Same’ and ‘The Frail’, Nine Inch Nails played two tracks in honour of David Bowie.

Nine Inch Nails toured with Bowie during a transitional phase in the Star Man’s career in the 1990s. The project – which Bowie later dubbed “commercial suicide” – was titled The Outsider Tour. The idea was that Bowie and Nine Inch Nails (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) would co-headline a series of shows around the US and Europe, beginning with a performance at Meadows Music Theatre – Hartford, CT and ending with a climactic show in Paris in February 1996.

From there, Bowie and NNN went on to tour Japan, Russia, and Iceland. It was an audacious move for Bowie, who risked alienating the bulk of his fanbase by aligning himself with the gloriously twisted churnings of Reznor and Ross. It was also a risk for Nine Inch Nails, whose fanbase was of a completely different generation to Bowie’s.

During Nine Inch Nails’ performance on Thursday night, the band played a version of I’m Afraid Of Americans’, which Reznor helped produce with Bowie in 1997. They also treated fans to a cover of Bowe’s 1980 hit ‘Fashion’, which the group had previously performed during a Bowie-tribute live stream in 2021.

You can check out Nine Inch Nails’ covers below.