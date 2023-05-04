Nils Lofgren announces new album featuring Ringo Starr









American musician Nils Lofgren has announced a new album, Mountains, set for release on July 21st.

Known for his work as a member of Neil Young’s Crazy Horse and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Lofgren was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 as part of the latter group.

His new album will feature many high-profile collaborations, including Young, the late David Crosby, the Howard Gospel Choir, Cindy Mizelle, Ron Carter and Ringo Starr.

Lofgren has just shared the first single from Mountains, ‘Ain’t the Truth Enough’, featuring the former Beatles drummer. In a press release, the musician explained that the song was “written in the wake of the January 6th insurrection and reckons with the ways that misinformation and demagoguery can tear families apart and silo us in our own realities.”

“One early desert morning, strong coffee in hand, I tuned my Martin D-35 acoustic gifted to me by the great James Caan (bless you Jimmy) to an open G and said, ‘Write!’ Soon the title and main riff were coming through me… “Ain’t the truth enough!”

“Lucky me! I felt I had to go deep and with the global war on women, and man’s deadly epidemic of lies and spin for money and power, I imagined a fierce, loving mother and wife dealing with a husband recently home from the insurrection,” he added.

“(Cindy Mizelle added the woman’s voice with great soul and power here) I felt inspired, and a day later this special song was done. Not mean-spirited; all truth, harsh reality.”