Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to star in and produce the Kay Scarpetta TV series









Patricia Cornwell’s highly successful series of Kay Scarpetta books are to be made into a TV series starring Nicole Kidman as the forensic pathologist and Jamie Lee Curtis as her sister, Dorothy. Adding to the excitement, Kidman will executive produce for Blossom Films, while Curtis will do so for Comet Pictures.

The news was broken by Deadline, with it rumoured that Blumhouse is nearing a two-season series order with Prime Video. However, per the report, a representative for Amazon declined to comment on the conditions of the deal.

In addition to Curtis and Kidman executive producing for their respective companies, Cornwell will join the former and Per Saari the latter. Elsewhere, Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie will also be on hand to help bring the series to life.

The upcoming Kay Scarpetta TV series emerged from Curtis’ first-look deal with Blumhouse and her relationship with Cornwell. A great fan of the author, Curtis has regularly moderated conversations with Cornwell, who is notorious for being protective of her works.

In 2021, Curtis’ Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television secured the rights to the Kay Scarpetta series, comprised of 26 books that started with Postmortem in 1990. Livid, the most recent entry in the series, was published last year. Interestingly, Curtis was announced as an executive producer with no acting when the deal was agreed.

“Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting,” Curtis said when announcing the acquisition. “The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride.”

