Nicolas Cage explains why he won't be watching his new film







Teetering the line between experimental innovator and cinematic provocateur, Nicolas Cage is an acting enigma whose influences supposedly lie in the very earliest forms of the craft. This is certainly hard to believe when he flails his body across the street in Vampire’s Kiss, screaming: “I’m a vampire”, or hisses at the camera in the awful Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance.

His upcoming film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, due for release in early 2022, features the actor playing a fictionalised version of himself. Speaking to Collider, Nicolas Cage has explained why he will not be seeing the film, however, stating, “I’m never going to see that movie. I’m told it’s a good movie”.

Continuing, he notes, “My manager Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the movie…“But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theatre and watch me play [director] Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me. Because he kept pushing me in that direction”.

Explaining his aversion to seeing the film, Cage commented, “I said: ‘Tom, that’s not really me. I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments. I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time”. Concluding his discussion, Cage noted, “I won’t see it. But I do hope you enjoy it”.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2013 about his newfound online fame, the actor stated, “I don’t know why it is happening. I’m trying not to… lemme say this: I’m now of the mindset that, when in Rome, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em”, and to some extent, this is precisely what he did.

His latest film Prisoners of the Ghostland is directed by Sion Sono and is currently out in cinemas.

Comments