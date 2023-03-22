Nicolas Cage wants to keep playing Dracula after ‘Renfield’









Nicolas Cage has expressed interest in continuing on with the role of Dracula. Cage portrays the iconic horror figure in the upcoming film Renfield, but it might not be a one-time role. In a recent interview for Variety, Cage was asked whether he had any future plans with the role.

“This is the perfect amount of time for Dracula in this movie,” Cage stated. “But I wouldn’t mind exploring how did Dracula become Dracula? How did you become that guy? I want to take the time to portray that, to see how he got there. To me, Dracula was always [about] love and exile. He’s unrequited love, and ultimately, if you don’t get love back, you’re gonna go bad. I want to look at that.”

“They’re selling it like the boss from hell,” he continued. “This is about a toxic relationship between Renfield and Dracula,” Cage added. Usually, when you see Renfield in the movies, he’s portrayed in a sort of a grotesque manner. Nick is a very charming, handsome, elegant, funny and witty actor. So this is a unique take.”

“I had the ceramic teeth in my mouth the whole time. I was trying to speak with some level of eloquence when it’s hard to form any words at all, but I had a lot of help — a great costume department, great makeup artists. We all sort of powwowed and coalesced this character together,” he said. “I looked at some what’s been done before and done well and sort of cherry-picked what I liked about the Dracula’s that have worked. Then, I tried to break through that and find something new to do with what I learned.”

Renfield will have its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival on March 30th before being released in theatres on April 14th.