Nicolas Cage names his top five Nicolas Cage movies









During a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nicolas Cage discussed his new film Renfield, in which he plays Count Dracula alongside Nicholas Hoult in the titular role. During his interview with Colbert, Cage also revealed five of his favourite films in which he has starred.

“I’m going to start with Pig; that’s my favourite movie I’ve ever made,” Cage began before adding, “I love Mandy, the movie Panos Cosmatos directed. I love Bringing Out the Dead, which Martin Scorsese directed, and I loved Bad Lieutenant, which Werner Herzog directed.” Cage has many performances to choose from, but it appears that these are some of his most cherished.

Finally, Cage rounded off his list, saying, “And I loved a movie called Joe that David Gordon Green directed.” In Joe, Cage plays a lumber crew boss who helps out one of the young members of his team when he discovers that he is being abused by his father.

Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead from 1999 saw Cage play a highly overworked paramedic in New York City alongside Patricia Arquette, Ving Rhames, and John Goodman. In Werner Herzog’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Cage had the pleasure of performing opposite Eva Mendes and Val Kilmer.

Nicolas Cage’s favourite Nicolas Cage movies:

Pig (Michael Sarnoski, 2021)

Mandy (Panos Cosmatos, 2018)

Bringing Out the Dead (Martin Scorsese, 1999)

Bad Lieutenant (Werner Herzog, 2009)

Joe (David Gordon Green, 2013)