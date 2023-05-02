Nicolas Cage remembers being “blown away” by The Who









American actor Nicolas Cage recalled his experiences seeing The Who in concert during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While taking Colbert’s ‘Colbert Quenstionert’, Cage remembered seeing the British hard rock gods in San Francisco. “Roger [Daltrey] did this incredible thing where he was spinning the microphone with the cable and he just hit the cymbal. It was like 50 feet behind him! And he got it right on the cymbal!”

“I was just so amazed… And my cousin thought I was absurd because I was so excited I couldn’t stay in my seat,” Cage added. “But I was just blown away by that show.”

Cage doesn’t specify which year he saw the band or whether the unnamed cousin was any of his famous family members: Roman and Sofia Coppola or Jason and Robert Schwartzman, all of whom are Cage’s cousins. Cage recalls seeing The Who at the “Fillmore Stadium”, likely referring to Bill Graham’s Fillmore Auditorium. He also mentions seeing the band’s film The Kids Are Alright, which came out in 1979.

Later in the segment, Cage revealed that he later attempted to get Pete Townshend’s autograph. “Well, it wasn’t in person — I sent a picture and said ‘would you sign this?’ Maybe he did sign it and it never came back in the mail.”

“Pete, if you’re watching, send it to me and I’ll make sure he gets it,” Colbert joked before asking Cage if he had a message he wanted Townshend to hear. “Yeah — ‘Sorry this took so long, Nic,’” was Cage’s response.