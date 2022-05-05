Nicolas Cage reveals "phone calls" have been made for 'Face/Off 2'









In the release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, it seems as though the cult of Nicolas Cage has come full circle, playing himself in an action-comedy where he attends the birthday of a billionaire superfan to the tune of a $1 million appearance fee.

A meta-marvel that makes light of some of Cage’s greatest roles, one of the many films referenced in the movie is the classic John Woo 1997 action flick Face/Off, a universe that the actor has expressed interest in returning to.

Speaking to Comicbook about the release of his latest movie, Cage suggested that a sequel to the 1997 film may even be in the works, “There have been some phone calls with Neal [Moretz],” the actor stated, referencing the big-time Hollywood producer. Continuing to excite fans, he adds, “They have been making some calls” to get the ball rolling on the bombastic action sequel.

Also featuring John Travolta, Joan Allen, Gina Gershon and Alessandro Nivola, the original John Woo movie tells the story of an FBI agent who undergoes surgery to swap his face with a criminal in order to go undercover. Quite predictably, however, chaos erupts when the criminal flees captivity with the face of the police officer attached to him.

“I looked at Face/Off again, which I was really wowed by. I think that movie’s aged beautifully,” Cage added, rewatching the film in preparation for his latest role, recalling that he was “very wowed” and “fired up” by the filmmaker’s energy.

Cage is currently starring in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Pedro Pascal, Lily Mo Sheen, Ike Barinholtz, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Horgan and Tiffany Haddish.