When Nicolas Cage and Leonardo DiCaprio fought over a dinosaur skull









Nicolas Cage and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the biggest names in Hollywood but they have had wildly different careers when compared to each other. While Cage has established himself as a cult figure by starring in bizarre projects, DiCaprio has continued to garner critical acclaim through high-profile films that always grab the attention of the world.

This has been evident in the recent projects of Cage and DiCaprio as well, with their 2021 taking having different kinds of impact. After starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio starred in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up which managed to shock everyone by grabbing a Best Picture nomination at this year’s Academy Awards.

On the other hand, Cage put out multiple projects throughout 2021 which had differing receptions. While Prisoners of the Ghostland and Willy’s Wonderland received mixed reviews from critics, Cage garnered unanimous acclaim for his heartfelt performance in Pig where he starred as a reclusive chef who embarks on a spiritual journey to find his kidnapped pig.

Cage has also claimed that he doesn’t even want to be called an actor, insisting that the word thespian is a better way to describe him and what he does. “So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a-hole, I like the word thespian because thespian means you’re going into your heart,” Cage said while referring to himself as a shaman of sorts.

Back in 2007, Nicolas Cage and Leonardo DiCaprio got into a bizarre battle where the prize for victory was the skull of a Tyrannosaurus bataar which was estimated to be around 67 million years old. When it was auctioned, many sources reported that it was the largest dinosaur skull to be sold in that manner and was a worthy addition to any fossil enthusiast’s collection.

In the report that was prepared by The Telegraph, some of Cage’s other purchases were also recorded: “According to evidence submitted by Cage’s former business manager Samuel Levin in a court case in 2009, the actor also bought three homes, 22 cars, including nine Rolls Royces, and 47 purchases of ‘artwork and exotic items’ in the same year he bought the Tyrannosaurus skull.”

Leonardo DiCaprio got into a bidding battle with Cage over this rare dinosaur skull but Cage emerged victorious, having paid more than $270,000 for the fossil. Almost six years later, things were complicated by the discovery that the auction house had obtained the skull from someone who had illegally imported fossils from China and Mongolia.