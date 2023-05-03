Nicolas Cage says first memory was being inside his mother’s womb









Actor Nicolas Cage has revealed that the first memory he ever made was when he was still inside his mother’s womb. When appearing on late-night television to be interviewed by Stephen Colbert, Cage made the claim that he can recall seeing “dark faces” from before he had even been born.

“Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out, and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feel like I could see faces in the dark or something,” Cage said. “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened.”

He continued, “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind… I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

Cage was asked by Colbert whether he believed in the afterlife, to which he replied, “Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know. They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go.”