Nicolas Cage names his two favourite Stanley Kubrick movies









The enigmatic and unpredictable nature of Nicolas Cage, along with his film choices and performances, has made him an icon in modern cinema. Cage often occupies a space between the surreal and the profound, drawing audiences into his orbit with performances that range from the unhinged to the deeply introspective.

With a career spanning over four decades, Cage has seen and been influenced by the transformative work of many directors. Among those luminaries stands the legendary Stanley Kubrick, whose profound cinematic explorations into human nature and profoundly layered storytelling have left a permanent mark on film history.

Kubrick, renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and thematic depth, crafted films that still resonate with viewers and critics alike. His unique ability to marry visuals with complex narratives, often diving deep into the human psyche, made his films landmarks in the annals of cinema. With classics like The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, and Barry Lyndon, Kubrick’s filmography offers a treasure trove of cinematic gems. Given this rich selection, you might wonder: which of Kubrick’s masterpieces resonated with Nicolas Cage the most?

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, where he was asked to pick some of his favourite films, not one but two Kubrick films made the cut. Cage first cited the indelible sci-fi masterpiece based on Arthur C. Clarke’s book, 2001: A Space Odyssey, as one of his favourite Kubrick offerings. Describing the film as “ahead of its time”, Cage lauds this cinematic monolith for its enigmatic and poetic nature, admitting that it continues to reveal new facets even after countless viewings. “2001: A Space Odyssey remains a mystery to me, even today, where I can view it annually, three times a year, and still find something new in it,” Cage said.

His admiration for Kubrick doesn’t stop there. A Clockwork Orange, a film that delves into the dark, dystopian world of sociopath Alex and his heinous escapades, joins Cage’s list of Kubrick favourites. This controversial classic, known for its graphic content, drew sharp criticism upon its release. However, it was very quickly understood to be the work of art it is – even if the people involved were unsure. Anthony Burgess, the author of the book Kubrick’s film was based on, argued that no one could deny its “brilliance”, citing it as “thoughtful, relevant, poetic, mind-opening”.

Cage agreed with Burgess, as he said: “A Clockwork Orange, again, is everlasting”. The film affected him in more ways than one. Beyond inspiring him as a fellow filmmaker and cementing his passion for the medium, it also found its way into his fashion. Cage shares a youthful anecdote: “I watched [Malcolm McDowell’s] performance in that, and it had such an impact on me that I would glue an eyelash on my eye and then go to school with one eyelash.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, what with the associations of sexual assault, disobedience and “ultraviolence”, Cage’s parents were less than impressed. “My father really lost his patience with that one,” Cage admitted. “He said, ‘You gotta take that eyelash off. You’re not going to school like that’.” In the current age of remakes and reboots, perhaps we might one day see Cage formally don the “droog” attire.