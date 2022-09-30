Nicolas Cage names his five favourite Elvis songs of all time









Nicolas Cage is an unstoppable force even after all these years. He is the man responsible for keeping modern audiences on their toes, making it impossible for them to develop any concrete ideas about acting or cinema. While Cage has delivered iconic performances in many memorable films, he has also starred in some outrageously bad flicks.

Last year, Cage served up one of the most intense acting performances of his career in Pig but followed it up with lacklustre projects. In addition to the film industry, Cage also has a huge presence in meme culture, and he successfully cashed in on it with his latest meta-comedy film: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Over the years, Cage has maintained that he is one of the biggest fans of Elvis Presley in the entire world. In an interview with the LA Times, Cage singled out two musicians as his role models. “You got Elvis and David Bowie… they’re my heroes,” he said.

While talking about his perception of Elvis’ singing style, Cage commented: “It’s clear to me that Elvis was an opera singer.” The actor revealed that he also likes to sing, often using it to enter meditative states. When asked about it, Cage responded: “I like to sing. It helps me relax.”

In his iconic 1990 collaboration with David Lynch – Wild at Heart, Cage also got a chance to demonstrate his love for Elvis. Starring alongside the likes of Laura Dern and Willem Dafoe, Cage was fantastic as Sailor, whom he described as “a kind of romantic Southern outlaw”. In fact, one of the film’s standout scenes is Cage performing a unique rendition of ‘Love Me’.

On one occasion, the actor was asked to list his favourite Elvis songs that deeply impacted his life and artistic sensibilities. He began: “Mainly, for me, I loved his gospel music.” The actor proceeded to list classics such as ‘In the Ghetto’ and ‘Always on my Mind’.

Check out the full list below.

Nicolas Cage’s favourite Elvis songs:

‘Bridge over Troubled Water’

‘Always on my Mind’

‘Suspicious Minds’

‘In the Ghetto’

‘Bossa Nova Baby’

