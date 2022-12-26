Nicolas Cage talks about his dream musical









Having worked in diverse genres such as campy horror flicks, high-octane thrillers, maudlin romantic dramas and crazy comedies, Nicolas Cage is looking for a new challenge. According to the actor, the next step in his acting journey is a musical.

During a recent conversation with Empire, Cage revealed: “I haven’t done a musical yet. I’d like to try that. I’m not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I’ve since blown my voice out singing ‘Purple Rain’ incorrectly in karaoke bars.”

The actor added: “I was trying to approximate what it felt like to see Warhol’s marvellous collages of Elvis Presley as a cowboy with a six-shooter. I wanted to see if you could do that with film performance. Plus, I think if David Lynch could cast anyone in any of his movies he would have wanted to have cast Elvis, so I think he was excited to roll with it when I suggested it.”

When asked about his dream musical, Cage admitted that he wants to be a part of the popular rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. The actor has clearly given it a lot of thought since he already has a role in mind as well: I think I’d make a good Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.”

While his future in musicals remains ambiguous, Cage made a splash this year with the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He is also set to play the iconic role of Count Dracula in Chris McKay’s upcoming horror comedy Renfield.

