Nicolas Cage doesn't want to be called an actor anymore









In a new interview, cult hero, Nicolas Cage, has said that he doesn’t like to be referred to as an “actor”, instead, opting for a far more luxurious word, preferring to be called a “thespian”.

While speaking with the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Cage noted that while suggesting the switch of denominator ran the risk of him “sounding like a pretentious a-hole”, he felt the word thespian held more truth for what he and his fellow stars did.

It’s not unusual for Hollywood stars to let their egos run wild when charting the course of their career, however, for Cage, it seems to have come from a genuine place. “I really don’t like the word actor because for me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar, and (great at) lying,’” Cage said.

“So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a-hole, I like the word thespian because thespian means you’re going into your heart,” claimed Cage, noting the emotional effort it takes to fully embody a character on stage or screen.

“Or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams,” continued the Face Off star, “and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience. I think it’s more like recruiting imagination. Dare I say it, it’s more like a shamanism.

“What early shamans would do is go into flights of imagination to find answers to help their village. I like looking at it like that, with the risk of sounding completely absurd and ridiculous. I like the idea of it being something a little more organic and less artificial.”

Cage also shared his thoughts on his acting style, “When they say that to me I say ‘well you tell me where the top is and I’ll tell you whether or not I’m over it,” he said. Cage is due to play himself in The Unbearable Weight of Talent which will arrive to cinema screens next year.