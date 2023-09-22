Nicolas Cage discusses the “soulful” magic of working with a pig









It should come as no surprise at all that the movie business attracts some truly eccentric minds. From Marlon Brando, who once reportedly ate a live frog on set, to Jared Leto, who, more recently, sent rats to his co-stars during the making of Suicide Squad, Hollywood actors are strange, to say the least. Yet, one who is so consistently odd that he has become one of the industry’s most beloved names is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, Nicolas Cage.

Rising to prominence throughout the 1980s, Cage caught the attention of the industry with a number of curious performances in such films as the Coen brothers’ Raising Arizona, David Lynch’s Wild at Heart, and John Dahl’s Red Rock West. His profile would swell to such acclaim that by 1995, when he starred in Mike Figgis’ Leaving Las Vegas, he would earn himself his first Academy Award.

Decades later, Cage’s career has certainly taken a turn. Although cinephiles will know him for his genuine artistic talents, the majority of casual movie lovers will recognise him as something of a self-aware meme, heightening his performances in such films as 2018’s Mandy and 2021’s Prisoners of the Ghostland to fit his ‘wild’ persona cultivated by internet stardom.

One of his very best movies, which played to the actor’s strengths whilst largely avoiding his superficial internet fame, was 2021’s Pig from director Michael Sarnoski.

Starring Cage as a truffle hunter who supplies some of the most famous restaurants in Oregon, the story follows the life of the reclusive man after his beloved pig is stolen from him. A bizarre yet brilliant drama, Pig offers plenty of fun concepts, exploring the world of fine dining as you’ve never seen it before, along with a quality supporting cast that includes Alex Wolff, Cassandra Violet and Adam Arkin.

Speaking about the impact of working alongside a pig for large sections of the movie, Cage spoke to GQ in 2021 about his fondness for the domestic swine, “She was very, like many of us, payment-oriented. She was interested in food really and food only, understandably,” he said. “She wasn’t that interested in people, and I get that. But if they need a very soulful look in her eyes, off-camera, you could show her a bit of carrot. She seemed to like that. Brandy was her name. I enjoyed working with her, I love working with animals. Magical things happen when you have a scene with a dog or a cat. Any animal, really.”

An animal lover, Cage has an eclectic range of pets, including cobras, crows and octopus’, bringing his relationship with each one to the role. “It had an enormous impact,” he told the publication, “My cat, Merlin, a Maine coon I have, and also my German Shepherd, Walker, who’s no longer with us—these are profound relationships that transcend relationships with people even. Because there are no people-oriented noises to corrupt the relationship, like jealousy or undercutting. It’s all unconditional love, and it’s very close, and it’s very affectionate and palpable.”

A great lover of Pig, Cage went so far as to call the film his favourite that he’s ever made. Check out the trailer below.