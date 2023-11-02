Nicolas Cage describes AI as “inhumane”

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has given his thoughts on the dawning threat of artificial intelligence in the film industry and the arts in general. He also discussed his cameo role as Superman in The Flash.

Cage has joined a vast wave of artists who have recently criticised AI technology in the arts. “AI is a nightmare to me. It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence,” he said in a new interview.

Continuing, Cage explained to Yahoo! Entertainment how his cameo role in the final cut of The Flash was different from what he shot. The Andrés Muschietti movie was released in June 2023 to mixed reviews.

“What I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe,” Cage explained. “Kal-El was bearing witness [to] the end of a universe, and you can imagine, with that short amount of time that I had, what that would mean in terms of what I can convey.”

He added: “I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did. I was on set for maybe three hours.”

In his brief cameo role, Cage is seen fighting against a giant spider while the multiverse begins to implode. The scene is reportedly a reference to Tim Burton’s abandoned Superman Lives movie, in which Cage was set to star as the Man of Steel.

“When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider,” Cage said. “I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don’t think it was [created by] AI. I know Tim [Burton] is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there.”