Nicolas Cage compares his fame to “gambling”

Nicolas Cage, who has recently starred in Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario, has reflected on the pitfalls of fame that he has experienced throughout his career.

Cage, whose prolific career has gone through many highs and lows, said he got into acting because he was “moved” by film and struggled to understand where the memes came from, saying: “I didn’t get into movies to become a meme.”

He compared his career with his character Paul’s experience in Dream Scenario, which Far Out rated four stars, and praised Cage’s involvement as “one of the best casting decisions of the past few years”.

On the parallels between his character, Cage said: “I had no control over [the memes]. The same thing happens with Paul in Dream Scenario: he has no control over this inexplicable phenomenon.”

Chatting to the Guardian, Cage reflected on the strange nature of fame, saying: “Look, I don’t gamble but fame is like gambling.” He continued to say that when fame “turns on you”, the loss felt is “more profound than the effects of winning”.

Seemingly referencing a period of financial ruin that involved him buying an island in the Bahamas, two castles, and a $14m unpaid tax bill, Cage said there have absolutely been times when fame had turned on him.

“There’ve been moments when things were broadcast about my finances, or mistakes I’d made became extremely public, and I felt all that,” he said.