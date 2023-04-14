Nicolas Cage calls ‘Pig’ “my favourite movie I’ve ever made”









The star of the new Universal horror movie Renfield, Nicolas Cage, has revealed his favourite releases from his own filmography.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new movie, Cage was asked for his five favourite movies that he’s starred in. He started his list strong by stating, “Ok, I’m going to start with Pig, that’s my favourite movie I’ve ever made,” before proclaiming his love for the likes of Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy, Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead, Werner Herzog’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans and David Gordon Green’s Joe.

Telling the story of a truffle hunter living alone in the Oregon wilderness who is forced to travel to the city to retrieve his beloved pig, the 2021 film co-stars the likes of Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin.

In our review of Pig from 2021, we stated: “From its opening moments, Pig evokes memories of Thoreau and Emerson by showing us a transcendentalist vision of Nicolas Cage in the vast forests of Oregon. Patrick Scola’s mesmerising cinematography perfectly captures the symphony of natural elements, shifting seamlessly from flowing water to rising smoke. Cage exists in quiet harmony with his surroundings, relying on the company of an adorable truffle pig”.

Take a look at Cage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.