Nicolas Cage: 'I have done the best work of my career in the past 10 years'









It feels as though Nicolas Cage goes through a cultural renaissance every year or so, but that’s only because his choice of projects is so inconsistent, going from the compelling sci-fi drama Color Out of Space in 2019 to the undisputed flop Running with the Devil in one move.

In fact, the past ten years of Cage content has been marked by consistent yet random peaks and troughs, including such triumphs as Joe and Mandy, as well as undoubted failures like Frozen Ground, Left Behind and Willy’s Wonderland.

If there’s one person who doesn’t agree with this take, however, it’s Nicolas Cage himself, with the actor telling Collider in a recent interview that he thinks his best work has been done in the past ten years.

“This was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done in my entire body of work,” Cage said of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent that sees the actor play himself in a bizarre action-comedy. “I think I’ve done some of the best work in the last 10 years of my entire life,” he explained, adding, “I put Massive Talent in that period, which has been, in some ways, marginalised by certain folks in the media”.

Bigging up his own recent career where recent critics have not, Cage further explains, “I think I’ll put Pig and Massive Talent and Mandy and Color Out Of Space and Bad Lieutenant and Joe and The Trust and The Runner up against anything I did in the first 30 years. But in all that time, in the 43 years I’ve been doing it, Massive Talent is hands down the scariest thing I’ve ever done”.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released on April 22nd, 2021 in the USA and the UK and stars Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Eli Jane, Sharon Horgan and Alessandra Mastronardi.