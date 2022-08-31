Nicolas Cage will star in Ari Aster’s A24 comedy ‘Dream Scenario’









Nicolas Cage has been flexing his comedic muscles recently with the likes of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the forthcoming Renfield. Yet the Hollywood legend isn’t quite finished with a chuckle yet as sources have revealed that he will perform in Dream Scenario.

Dream Scenario is an upcoming comedy that will be financed and produced by A24. Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli will be taking on directing duties and well as writing the script. Meanwhile, Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will provide further production assistance under their Square Peg production house, along with Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone.

The film will be the fourth collaboration between A24 and Square Peg after the Aster-directed horror films Hereditary and Midsommar and the forthcoming Disappointment Blvd., set for release in 2023, again directed by Aster and starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Whilst we know that Dream Scenario will indeed be a comedy, few details surrounding the film have been revealed. We do know now, though, that Cage will feature, who is having quite a successful year. Cage had been in contention to receive several awards earlier in the year for his role in Pig.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, however, felt like an expression of a tired Nicolas Cage meme. We wrote in our review of the film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent can be a fun ride, [but] it is ultimately a lame nostalgia trip that works to do little but reference classic taglines of the actor’s career and run the meme of Nicolas Cage to its breaking point.”

Cage has several projects forthcoming, showing that he has certainly kept himself busy. He will play a buffalo hunter in Butcher’s Crossing and will star alongside Nicholas Hoult in Renfield, performing the traditional role of Dracula. We will keep you up to date on any further details surrounding Dream Scenario.