Nicolas Cage convinced he was "an alien from another planet"









It has become a meme at this point, but Nicolas Cage truly is a mystery. Throughout his career, Cage has always managed to surprise audiences without fail. One of the few actors capable of performing on either extreme of the quality spectrum, Cage is the perfect popular culture curiosity.

Recently, Cage has been on an impressive run which was augmented by last year’s revenge thriller Pig. Interestingly, he also acknowledged all the viral memes about him by playing a fictional version of himself in 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Playing an actor on the decline, Cage delighted fans once again in the incredibly fun action comedy.

During a new interview with Rampstyle, the actor revealed that he was convinced of his extraterrestrial origins. According to Cage, he actually believed he was an alien from another planet throughout his childhood and was shocked to discover that wasn’t the case.

“My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien,” he said. “I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child, and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton, because I was certain I was from another planet.”

The actor also noted that he resonated with David Bowie’s persona, which influenced him to enter the world of performing arts. “When I saw David Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth, I realised I needed to do something, so I became an actor,” he declared.

