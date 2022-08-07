Nicky Moore, Samson and Mammoth singer, dies aged 75









Nicky Moore, the former vocalist for bands such as Mammoth and Samson, passed away at the age of 75.

Moore began his musical journey in the late 1960s with the hard-rock band Hackensack before becoming the singer for Tiger in the ’70s. Eventually, he signed up to be the vocalist for Samson after Bruce Dickinson left the band to become the frontman for Iron Maiden.

His initial stint with Samson lasted three years, during which they released two albums. After the release of ‘Don’t Get Mad, Get Even’, Moore moved on to Mammoth and recorded two albums with them before graduating to other outfits. During the ’90s, he also started the Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation and made multiple albums.

Moore’s death was announced on his official Facebook page, where this statement was delivered. It read: “It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning.”

The statement added: “A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you.” According to the reports, there is no official cause of death yet, but he suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and lived in a nursing home.

