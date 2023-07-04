Nick Cave supports ban of “offensive” and “terrible” Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’









Following the announcement by the Welsh Rugby Union that they will no longer play the Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ before games at the Principality Stadium, Nick Cave has supported the ban, labelling it an “offensive” and “terrible” track.

The lyrics of the murder ballad have drawn widespread criticism as it tells of the death of the titular woman after her husband discovers that she has been flirting with another man. In a statement published in February, the Welsh Rugby Union explained: “The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song, and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

Jones has previously defended the track and told WalesOnline in 2014: “I love to hear it sung at rugby games. It makes me very proud to be Welsh. I think if they’re looking into the lyric about a man killing a woman, it’s not a political statement.”

Cave, who has previously released an album of murder ballads, has now weighed into the debate during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast. “I mean there’s the song ‘Delilah’. It’s a beautiful example because the Welsh choirs have traditionally sung it, which is the Tom Jones murder ballad where the woman is murdered,” he explained.

The Australian musician continued: “It’s a terrible song, on any level, as far as I’m concerned, even though it won the Ivor Novello award twice.”

While Cave is typically against censorship, he admits: “I can’t get too riled up in these situations because the thing they are banning is just bad and it is kind of offensive. Even for someone who’s written a lot of murder ballads themselves.”

Cave continued: “As a murder ballad, it’s just bad. So I’m quite happy with that and I’m also kind of happy that music has that capacity to outrage.”

Listen to Cave’s appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast below.