Nick Cave bizarrely reveals that he wants Luca to win 'Love Island'









In the pop-culture crossover we never knew we wanted, the Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has announced who he wants to win ITV’s Love Island 2022. Posting on his fan Q&A page The Red Hand Files, Cave revealed a special connection between himself and the 23-year-old Luca Bish from Brighton when asked about the “major difference” between himself and his wife, Susie Bick.

“At the moment, the defining difference between Susie and me is that she watches Love Island, and I don’t,” the singer revealed, before writing a surprisingly touching story about his relationship with the male contestant, Luca.

“Luca was a school friend of our twins, Arthur and Earl. As a consequence, Susie and I became friends with Luca’s parents, Maria and Michael,” Nick Cave explained, with the tragic death of Arthur on July 14th, 2015, sparking their close relationship with the Bish family.

As the singer further explained, “After Arthur died, in the early days of that terrible, chaotic first week, Maria turned up on our doorstep with a tray of lasagne and basically looked after us…We will never forget her kindness. Even in the first week, when the world seemed suddenly and shockingly defined by an unspeakable and distorting cruelty, Maria reminded us that there was good in the world”.

It is for this reason that both he and his wife are cheering Luca on in the Love Island villa, with Cave bookending the touching account by adding, “I also hope that Luca wins, and wins soon, because then I can get the fucking TV back”.

Nick Cave starred alongside Warren Ellis in the music documentary This Much I Know to Be True, released earlier this year. For our money, it’s the best film of the year so far.