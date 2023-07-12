Nick Cave joins The Miraculous Love Kids of Afghanistan for ‘Breathless / Beautiful’









Legendary Australian musician, Nick Cave, has joined The Miraculous Love Kids of Afghanistan for a new song titled ‘Breathless / Beautiful’.

According to their official missions statement, “The Miraculous Love Kids is a non-profit 501c3 whose aim is to teach the guitar to war-torn, poverty-stricken children, in particular young girls who have little to no rights and are often forced into marriage and face the most extreme forms of violence.”

They were founded by Lanny Cordola in 2010 and have collaborated with several globally celebrated musicians since then. Cordola formed the Miraculous Love Kids based on the belief that “it shouldn’t hurt to be a child. That a kid with a melody in their heart has hope, and with hope all things are possible.”

Their most recent effort with Nick Cave comes from a poem that the Bad Seeds musician posted on his Red Hand Files website. Cave dedicated the poem, titled Wife With Eyes Closed, to his wife, Susie Cave. Together with The Miraculous Love Kids this work has now been set to music.

“The words resonated deeply in my soul and it struck me how even in loss, grief, and the harsh agonies of the world, we can create a sacred chamber in the heart to keep our loved ones,” Cordola said in a press release.

Cordola read the poem just two days after losing his brother, and decided to pursue the task of setting it to music and expanding its horizons. “Then the music appeared and attached itself to the words in a kind of holy embrace,” he said. “When I played it for the girls, they were deeply moved. It was as if the words and melody expressed the heavy longing in their souls.”

Nick Cave added: “I am honored that Lanny and the Miraculous Love Kids/Girl with a Guitar have chosen to use my poem in this way. What they do speaks volumes as to what music can give, but also what can be taken away.”

You can check out the song below.