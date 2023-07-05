Nick Cave remembers being high during Kylie Minogue collaboration









Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has revealed that he was high when performing his famous duet with Kylie Minogue on the BBC’s Top of the Pops in 1995. The singer, most famed for his formative post-punk material and later balladry with The Bad Seeds, has long been open about his past struggle with addiction.

In a new appearance on the Louis Theroux Podcast, Cave discussed the creation of his famous 1995 collaboration ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’. “It was a murder ballad that ends with the character killing his beloved,” the 65-year-old singer explained. “It was quite something at the time for Kylie to take on. I certainly wasn’t in showroom condition”.

“Her management were like ‘This is a bad idea’ because we were a bunch of dark drug-addicted monstrosities… but she was determined to do that,” Cave added candidly.

Cave then revealed that, during the performance, he was high and therefore couldn’t “remember much” about the occasion. Despite being under the influence – or rather because he was under the influence – the performance was successful, and Cave went on to form a close bond with his fellow Australian performer.

“We have stayed very good friends. [But] I can’t remember too much about being on Top of the Pops with her, but I [was high] for sure, of course,” Nick admitted before adding, “I couldn’t have done it otherwise.”

Elsewhere, Cave recently revealed to journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy on his Ways To Change The World podcast that he was at once “extremely bored and completely awestruck” during King Charles III’s coronation.

Listen to Nick Cave’s appearance on Louis Theroux’s podcast below.