Nick Cave explores grief and dreams in new issue of ‘The Red Hand Files’









In his latest issue of ‘The Red Hand Files’ – issue #225 – Nick Cave has examined grief and dreams. He did so in response to a fan, Dave, who explained that he lost a son nearly 15 years ago before asking Cave whether there’s an underlying meaning to his late loved one appearing in his dreams, but silent. One of Cave’s twin sons, Arthur, died after falling from a cliff aged 15 in 2015. Then, one of his older sons, Jethro, passed away in May 2022, aged 31.

Dave from El Paso, USA, wrote to Cave: “My son died almost a decade and a half ago. I don’t have nearly as many dreams about him now but when I do, as when I had many, many dreams of him…he never speaks. I can be virtually right next to him in a known location. He never talks. Is there an underlying meaning to this?”

Drawing a parallel between Dave’s dreams and his wife Susie’s, Cave responded: “Dear Dave, I read this question to Susie, as Arthur appears regularly in her dreams. She says she experiences him in the same way that you describe – Arthur is there beside her but never speaks. She tells me he feels hyper-present, and that he stands very close to her, and sometimes he hugs her, but that nothing else happens in the dream, there is no one else there and there is no real narrative.”

“She says that the locations in the dream are familiar, but she has the sense of being a visitor to a different realm, and that within that realm there is an intense feeling of ‘unbounded love’. She says that upon waking she feels a residual presence of Arthur that takes some minutes to subside. I asked Susie why she thought Arthur didn’t speak to her and she said, ‘because it’s a place where we don’t communicate with ordinary language.'”

Cave concluded: “Dave, I asked Susie your question because she has a rich and vibrant dream life. Unfortunately, I do not. The rare dreams I do remember are extraordinarily banal and neither of my late sons appear in them. But I know Susie finds much needed respite from her loss through the softness of dreams. They are beautiful, comforting, even saving things. We can find great solace in these ‘encounters’ with loved ones who have passed on, meeting them in our memories, recollections or conversations, through signs, whispered intimations or imaginings. I am very happy your son continues to visit your dreams and Susie and I send you our very best. Love, Nick”.

Read more of ‘The Red Hand Files’ here.