Nick Cave exhibition ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ set to open in Montreal









Among many other magnificent things, Nick Cave is essentially a hoarder. If you take one look at a photo of his crowded Berlin bedroom where he penned And The Ass Saw the Angel that much should be very clear.

The plus side of all this creative clutter is that it makes for one exceptional exhibition—just ask any of the lucky folks who have peered through his artistic menagerie at the ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ exhibition during its run in Copenhagen.

Now, the exhibition is set to up sticks and make its North American debut as it takes up residency at the Galerie de la Maison du Festival in Montreal, Canada on April 8th for a stay that will last until August 7th.

“With more than 300 objects collected or created by Nick Cave through six decades of his creative and private life brought together in large-scale installations, the exhibition is an artwork in itself,” the exhibition promises.

Adding that fans can “follow Cave’s development as an artist – and to gain insight into the overarching themes of his work, his working methods and the many sources of inspiration underpinning it all”.

Also featuring trinkets by the likes of PJ Harvey from their brief relationship together and a string of other artefacts that Cave has held dear over the years, it is not only a look at his creativity but unfurling diegesis of his life itself.

As the alluring description concludes: “Behind each work is an equally fascinating artistic process not originally intended for public view; the exhibition opens up the innermost parts of Cave’s creative universe and offers a story of its own.”

You can check out a trailer for the exhibition below, with tickets set to go on sale from March 4th.