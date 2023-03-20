Nick Cave calls Charles Bukowski “the bukkake of bad poetry”









Over the last few years, Nick Cave has been engaging with fans on his Red Hand Files question-answering service. In his latest instalment, he has called the late poet and novelist Charles Bukowski “the bukkake of bad poetry.”

In the past, Cave has stated that when his drug-induced lows were at their worst, he found himself “bashed up in police stations, dehumanised in rehab” and even suffering from “routine overdoses” but worst of all “liking Charles Bukowski.”

However, this is the first time that Cave has compared the American poet to a largely condemned, male-dominated group sex act. This came after a fan offered the supposed compliment: “In my opinion you are one of the bonzerist geezers around, like Bukowski with a geetar.”

Cave replied: “I don’t like being compared to Charles Bukowski. I appreciate you were trying to be kind and make me feel good and everything but I don’t like the man. This a well known fact.”

He then added: “In my opinion, Charles Bukowski is the ‘Bukkake of Bad Poetry’, just blowing his junk around. I don’t like him. I just don’t. Not even a bit. No, not at all.”

As he sings in the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds track ‘We Call Upon the Author’: “Prolix! Prolix! / Something a pair of scissors can fix / Bukowski was a jerk! / Berryman was best!”