Nick Cave announces new spoken word album ‘Seven Psalms’









Nick Cave has announced that he is set to release a new solo spoken word album titled Seven Psalms. Cave has also enlisted the help of his friend Warren Ellis for the backing of his stirring pieces.

The album will no doubt be a beauteous spiritual boon as Cave puts his prose to all things that we philosophically cogitate upon to Ellis’ soaring scores ala their previous similar outing with the single ‘Letter to Cynthia’.

As Cave has announced: “While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs—one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise.”

He describes the psalms as “a veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.” If the equally contemplative album Carnage from the same period is anything to go by then there is no danger of that.

Seven Psalms is set for release on June 17th. It will be available on a limited ten-inch vinyl via his own website Cave Things, as well as being made available on streaming services. Alongside the Psalms themselves, the record will be backed with a fittingly stirring 12-minute instrumental track for a record set to decree that bliss doesn’t have to be ignorant.

You can check out the tracklisting and a trailer video below for the record. You can also pre-order the album by clicking here.

Seven Psalms tracklisting:

Side A

How Long Have I Waited?

Have Mercy On Me

I Have Trembled My Way Deep

I Have Wandered All My Unending Days

Splendour, Glorious Splendour

Such Things Should Never Happen

I Come Alone And To You

Side B

Psalm Instrumental

